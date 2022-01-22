Capital One Financial Weighs in on Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMI. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,089,550,000 after purchasing an additional 569,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,637,000 after acquiring an additional 612,570 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.