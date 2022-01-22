Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.38.

CPXWF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Capital Power stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

