Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Given New C$7.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$6.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$2.37 and a one year high of C$6.83.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$208.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

