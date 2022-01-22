Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to announce $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the highest is $2.64. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.14.

NYSE:CSL opened at $227.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $250.23. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

