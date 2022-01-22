Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Head to Head Survey

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBTX has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Carter Bankshares and CBTX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 2.42 -$45.86 million N/A N/A CBTX $153.47 million 4.87 $26.36 million $1.89 16.09

CBTX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carter Bankshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Carter Bankshares and CBTX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 CBTX 0 2 0 0 2.00

Carter Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $14.56, indicating a potential downside of 4.88%. CBTX has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.93%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than CBTX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.6% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of CBTX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and CBTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 17.74% 7.08% 0.70% CBTX 30.95% 8.38% 1.14%

Summary

CBTX beats Carter Bankshares on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

