Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce $3.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the highest is $3.79 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $12.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.26.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $135.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana has a 12-month low of $133.88 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.55 and a beta of 2.22.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

