CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires New Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Continental Resources by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 81,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

NYSE CLR opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

