CastleArk Alternatives LLC Buys New Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $27,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,675,695 shares of company stock valued at $111,429,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.87. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

