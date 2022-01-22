CastleArk Alternatives LLC Grows Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after acquiring an additional 174,933 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.