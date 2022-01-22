CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after purchasing an additional 283,810 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

Shares of ALLE opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,269 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

