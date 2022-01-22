CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $27,326,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,828 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $16,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after acquiring an additional 849,920 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 304,156 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.75 and a beta of 2.51. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,169.14%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

