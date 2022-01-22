Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,624 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 27,845 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $571.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

