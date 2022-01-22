Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Down 20.8% in December

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 6,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $214.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $179.34 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.9% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 94,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 40,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

