CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.00.
Shares of CBRE opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average of $98.66.
In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
About CBRE Group
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
