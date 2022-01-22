CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of CBRE opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average of $98.66.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

