Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to post sales of $290.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $148.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $957.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,884 shares of company stock worth $463,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,482 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDEV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,656,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 6.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.