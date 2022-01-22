CertiK Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.24 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. CertiK has a market capitalization of $72.28 million and approximately $30.24 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00003257 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00052423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.79 or 0.06868154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,325.38 or 0.99647192 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003286 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 62,608,869 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

