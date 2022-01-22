Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 72,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,168,707 shares.The stock last traded at $5.68 and had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $895.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. The company had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $670,187.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,800 shares of company stock worth $2,173,500 over the last three months. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 285,672 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 77,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

