ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $294,600.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

