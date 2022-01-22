Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $107.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.39.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $161.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $12,303,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,845 shares of company stock worth $47,587,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $887,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,223,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,064,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

