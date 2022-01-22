Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Raised by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 29.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 343,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,652 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,050,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,012,138. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,501 shares of company stock worth $49,078,901. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

