Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chewy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 136.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $38.05 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,902.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $730,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,574,834 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

