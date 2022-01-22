Chia Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $241.16 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00052025 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.42 or 0.06911167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,523.94 or 0.99906371 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

