Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $4.97

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $5.29. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 14,272 shares trading hands.
CD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chindata Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.
The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
