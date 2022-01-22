Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $4.97

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $5.29. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 14,272 shares trading hands.

CD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chindata Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $114.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

