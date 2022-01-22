CI Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

Shares of CAT opened at $214.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.34 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

