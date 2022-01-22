CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $494.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $380.64 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $577.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

