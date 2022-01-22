CI Investments Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 10,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. Bank of America began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

Shares of ARES opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.91. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,724,909.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,741 shares of company stock worth $26,589,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

