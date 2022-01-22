CI Investments Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1,353.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

Kellogg stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.65. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

