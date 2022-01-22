CI Investments Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Target by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,377,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Target by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Target by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 3,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 57,595 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,385,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $217.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.65.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

