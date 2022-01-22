CI Investments Inc. Has $4.67 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 45.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Crown by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Crown by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,720,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,361,000 after buying an additional 67,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Crown by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 432,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,557,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average of $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.