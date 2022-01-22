CI Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 2,576.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 20.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 46,887 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $1,551,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 182.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 704,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after buying an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

AL opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

