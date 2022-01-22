CI Investments Inc. Purchases 45,322 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,322 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,737,000 after acquiring an additional 383,971 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 994,862 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNR. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

