CI Investments Inc. Purchases 504 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,568 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 335.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 711,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 56.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after buying an additional 541,688 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,724,000 after purchasing an additional 386,117 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 560,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,175,000 after acquiring an additional 313,402 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of MTDR opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. Matador Resources has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $47.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

