CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,769,893 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769,893 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

