CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Releases Earnings Results

CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIBH opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. CIB Marine Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.56.

CIB Marine Bancshares Company Profile

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related services through its subsidiary. The company offers loan products, such as commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and residential construction loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, consumer loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit; acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial paper and repurchase agreements; and other banking services.

