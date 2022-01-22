CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Releases Earnings Results

CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CIBH opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. CIB Marine Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.56.
CIB Marine Bancshares Company Profile
