CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $257,989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,166 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,766,000 after buying an additional 1,627,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 367.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,841,000 after buying an additional 1,616,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after buying an additional 1,163,800 shares during the last quarter.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

COLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

