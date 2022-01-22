CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

