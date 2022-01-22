CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $111.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.47 and a 12 month high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. UBS Group began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.