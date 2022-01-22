CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,386,000 after buying an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,744,000 after buying an additional 157,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,864,000 after buying an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED opened at $145.53 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $139.83 and a one year high of $254.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.53.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.