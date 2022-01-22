CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $312,000 Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,747 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBP. State Street Corp grew its position in First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,061 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,042,000 after acquiring an additional 733,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 315,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 988,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 233,972 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBP. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

