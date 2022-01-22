CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 441 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJ. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

BJ opened at $60.52 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

