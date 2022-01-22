CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 8,383 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,779.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 86,013 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 3,068,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.