Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,867,000 after acquiring an additional 381,729 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $1,602,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 121,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $64.91 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

