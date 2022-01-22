Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,397,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 1,762,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPXGF shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. raised shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.