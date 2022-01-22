Citigroup Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $94.50

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.71.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,609. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

