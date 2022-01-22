Citigroup Cuts Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target to $48.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,724,000 after buying an additional 568,089 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,464,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,308,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,182,000 after buying an additional 143,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

