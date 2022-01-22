Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 38.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,114,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $12,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAGP opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

