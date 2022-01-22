Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,651 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $14,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $1,351,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $283,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,528.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

