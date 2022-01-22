Citigroup Inc. Has $13.64 Million Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 820,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,320 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after purchasing an additional 788,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 718,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 551,144 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,057,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 354,563 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

NYSE ATI opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

