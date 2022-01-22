Citigroup Inc. Has $14.49 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 67,922 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $14,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Amundi bought a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $241,803,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 4,144.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after buying an additional 1,409,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in V.F. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 15.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,616,000 after purchasing an additional 888,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.41. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. BTIG Research dropped their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

