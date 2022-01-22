Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,371 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $136.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,602. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.